Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LINC. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.02. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $207.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

