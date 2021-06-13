Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Insider Trey Byus Sells 20,000 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $880.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $22,816,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 736,002 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,776,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 562,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

