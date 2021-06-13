Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the May 13th total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LKREF remained flat at $$9.46 during trading on Friday. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39.

Get Link Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.