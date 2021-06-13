Lition Achieves Market Cap of $495,855.22 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 70.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Lition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $495,855.22 and approximately $55,425.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,059.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.23 or 0.06556415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.15 or 0.00446890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.18 or 0.01586742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00152432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.93 or 0.00673697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00451504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007479 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00039926 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars.

