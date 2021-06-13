Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of L opened at C$76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$71.83. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$76.47.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. On average, analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4900001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.