Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $475.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.08. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 491,861 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

