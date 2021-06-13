Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

LL stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.49.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

