Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Up 124.4% in May

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 124.4% from the May 13th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.07.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

