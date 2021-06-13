Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.87.

LUN opened at C$12.91 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.06.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.0812563 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.35%.

In other news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

