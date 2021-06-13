Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (LYEL) Plans to Raise $425 Million in June 17th IPO

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (LYEL) expects to raise $425 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, June 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 25,000,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last year, Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. generated $9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $230.3 million. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a market-cap of $4.1 billion.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a preclinical biotech company. We are a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. We have assembled a world-class team, comprising some of the foremost scientific leaders in the fields of oncology and adoptive cell therapy (ACT), including Drs. Rick Klausner, Nick Restifo, Stan Riddell and Crystal Mackall. We are utilizing our proprietary Gen-R and Epi-R technology platforms to develop a multi-modality product pipeline with four IND submissions expected by the end of 2022. Each of our programs provide opportunities to expand into additional indications beyond the patient populations we are initially targeting. Our product candidates are: *Our lead CAR program, LYL797, is expected to be an IV-administered CAR T cell product candidate targeting ROR1 non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. (ROR1 is a protein coding gene.) If successful, we anticipate expanding the program to include patients with potentially hormone receptor positive (HR+) breast cancer, ovarian cancer and other solid tumors. We expect to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for LYL797 in the first quarter of 2022. *We are applying our Epi-R technology to develop our product candidate, LYL845, which is expected to be an IV-administered autologous TIL therapy in multiple solid tumors. If successful, we expect to expand development to potentially include melanoma, cervical cancer, head and neck cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. We expect to submit an IND for LYL845 in the second half of 2022. *Our collaborator, GSK, is developing a New York esophageal squamous cell carcinoma 1 (NY-ESO-1) TCR T cell product candidate, NY-ESO-1c259, currently in pivotal development. We are collaborating with them to potentially enhance this clinical-stage product candidate with Gen-R and Epi-R. Preclinical efforts and IND-enabling studies are under way. We anticipate GSK will conduct initial clinical trials with the enhanced product candidate in synovial sarcoma and multiple other solid tumor indications. We anticipate an IND submission in the first half of 2022. “.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. was founded in 2018 and has 188 employees. The company is located at 400 East Jamie Court, Suite 301 South San Francisco, California 94080 and can be reached via phone at (650) 695-0677 or on the web at http://www.lyell.com/.

