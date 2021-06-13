Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Position Reduced by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,388,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 162,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $87,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.86. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,776,652 shares of company stock worth $182,951,976. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

