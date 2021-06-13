LYNC Network Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, LYNC Network has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. LYNC Network has a total market cap of $516,645.22 and approximately $44.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00056475 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00172797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00195389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.53 or 0.01107366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,784.09 or 0.99680593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 957,251 coins. LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . LYNC Network’s official website is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

