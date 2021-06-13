M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $919.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

NYSE MDC opened at $53.93 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. First Command Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

