Maker (MKR) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Maker has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Maker coin can now be purchased for about $2,980.28 or 0.08042241 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $81.90 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,423 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

