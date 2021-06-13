MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Short Interest Up 160.0% in May

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MamaMancini’s stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 49,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71. MamaMancini’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, analysts predict that MamaMancini’s will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

