MANTRA DAO (OM) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.94 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $46.57 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00804685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.16 or 0.08016101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00083785 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 306,929,440 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

