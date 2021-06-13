Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MAQCU)

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:MAQCU) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 14th. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 16,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:MAQCU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

