Mario C. Jr. Ventresca Sells 26,000 Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) CFO Mario C. Jr. Ventresca sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $84,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 114.33% and a negative return on equity of 132.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

