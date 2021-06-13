MarketPeak Price Reaches $0.24 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.01 or 0.00793807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.01 or 0.08205061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00085728 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

