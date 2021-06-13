Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Reduced by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 2.0% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $352.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.32 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.63.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

