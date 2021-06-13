Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.54% of Masonite International worth $213,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Masonite International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth $3,199,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.03. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $62.98 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.