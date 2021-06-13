Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $365.50 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $362.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

