Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Match Group were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.21. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.