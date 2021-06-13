Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Position Increased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 56.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products comprises 0.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

