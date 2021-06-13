Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $380.94 million, a P/E ratio of -81.22 and a beta of 0.57. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 122.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 14.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

