Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the May 13th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 32,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,270. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Mazda Motor had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.