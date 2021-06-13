McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

MCD opened at $236.93 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

