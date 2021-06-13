Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Up 240.0% in May

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

MEDGF stock remained flat at $$123.50 during trading hours on Friday. Medacta Group has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medacta Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

