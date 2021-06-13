Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Up 14%

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) shot up 14% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $32.35. 144,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,675,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLA. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,255,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,918.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Medallia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medallia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Medallia by 2.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

