Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 7,748 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 360.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in IQVIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQV stock opened at $243.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.49. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

