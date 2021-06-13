Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.13 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUAN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 729.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 327,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 144.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

