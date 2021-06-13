Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $139.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

