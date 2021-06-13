Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 359 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.20% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

SIZE opened at $128.96 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.74.

