Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,105 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invitae by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Invitae by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 12,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $533,804.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,475 shares of company stock worth $4,735,708 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

