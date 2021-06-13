Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

