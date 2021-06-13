Mercury Price Reaches $0.0152 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Mercury coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $4,664.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056809 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00164679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00187587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.80 or 0.01129060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.49 or 0.99573422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.