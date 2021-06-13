Meridian Network Trading Down 11.9% This Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $624,487.49 and $117,238.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00147703 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.95 or 0.00696154 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

