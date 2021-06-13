Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $984.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce sales of $984.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $954.00 million. Methanex posted sales of $512.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

MEOH traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 150,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Methanex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Methanex by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Methanex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

