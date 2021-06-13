MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.35.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 144,361 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,915 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $165,536,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MFA Financial (MFA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.