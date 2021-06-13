MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 30th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
CXE stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
