M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after buying an additional 1,511,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,491,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $563,224,000 after buying an additional 919,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock opened at $145.35 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

