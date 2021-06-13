M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,690,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $101.93 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

