M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $425,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $185.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.86. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $189.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

