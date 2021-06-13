M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,669.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,050.00 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,878.49.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. NVR’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $44.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

