M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,304.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,354.68. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.76, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

