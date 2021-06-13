M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 306 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2,601.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $232.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

