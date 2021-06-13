M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 590 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

