MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.33). MGM Resorts International posted earnings per share of ($1.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,786 shares of company stock worth $6,693,294. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 118,764 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

