MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 118,764 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,786 shares of company stock worth $6,693,294. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.15.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

