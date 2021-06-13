Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 2,176 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth about $328,000.

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

